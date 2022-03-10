Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 486.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

SYIEY stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

