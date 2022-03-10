Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SNCR opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 261.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 176,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

