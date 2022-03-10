Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SNCR opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 261.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 176,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
