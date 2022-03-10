Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 120.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.43. 747,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

