Synectics’ (SNX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of LON:SNX opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.09). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.05. The company has a market capitalization of £20.02 million and a P/E ratio of -39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About Synectics (Get Rating)
