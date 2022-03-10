Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 106.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

