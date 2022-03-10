Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average of $166.41. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

