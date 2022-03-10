TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.74. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 69,639 shares traded.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
