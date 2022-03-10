TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.74. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 69,639 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

