TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

TAL stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after buying an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,982,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,020,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

