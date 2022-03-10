Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 120,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,468,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,733,070 shares of company stock worth $63,021,657. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

