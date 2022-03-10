Tanya L. Domier Sells 55,283 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $303,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 642,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 176,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

