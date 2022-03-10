Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.82. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.71.
About Tanzanian Gold
