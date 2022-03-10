Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.90. 170,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $176.68 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

