Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.
Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.