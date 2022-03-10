Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

