Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,997. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $43,125,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $11,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

