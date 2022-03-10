Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.