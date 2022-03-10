TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,903. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.50 ($16.85) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TeamViewer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

