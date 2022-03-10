Teck Resources Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

