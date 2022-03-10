Teekay (NYSE:TK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of TK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. 390,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $325.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.99. Teekay has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth about $2,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 791.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 534,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Teekay by 2,959.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 529,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

