Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $206.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

