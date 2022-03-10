Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Get Telekom Malaysia Berhad alerts:

About Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF)

Telekom Malaysia Bhd. engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunication services and solutions in broadband, data, and fixed-line. It operates through the following segments: unifi, TM ONE, TM GLOBAL, and Shared Service and Others. The unifi segment comprises retail business, which refers to telecommunication services and communications solutions to households, individuals as well as small and medium enterprise companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.