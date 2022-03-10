TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.54

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 1505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

