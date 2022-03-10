Tenret Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tenret Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500,963 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,653. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

