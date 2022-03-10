Terracoin Achieves Market Cap of $277,035.36 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $277,035.36 and $1,078.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,102.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.95 or 0.00731285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00202316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

