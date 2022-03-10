The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Decreased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,625 shares of company stock valued at $41,588,947. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

