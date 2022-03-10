The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $45,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $367.69 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.87 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 356.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

