The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

CLX traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

