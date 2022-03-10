The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Clorox stock opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $137.05 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

