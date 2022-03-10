The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO John Murphy Sells 154,080 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88.

NYSE KO opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

