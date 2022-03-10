The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 88.5% in February

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 64,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,374. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

