The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,808 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,803. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

