The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 144.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $104,572.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $109,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,931. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

