The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

