The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.34. 69,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,023. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.