The Progressive Co. (PGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE:PGR opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Progressive by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Progressive by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

