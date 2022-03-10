The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.80).

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 66.30 ($0.87). The company had a trading volume of 2,369,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.18. The firm has a market cap of £507.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.