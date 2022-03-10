The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $41.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 1,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,718. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $954.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,487,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $3,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.