The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.