The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Update

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.