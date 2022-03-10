The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on UTG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Unite Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).
UTG stock opened at GBX 1,057 ($13.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,042.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,096.12.
The Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
Further Reading
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.