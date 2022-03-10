TheStreet Lowers Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) to C

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

TheStreet lowered shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $244.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.52. Huttig Building Products has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Huttig Building Products (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.