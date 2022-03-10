TheStreet Lowers Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $244.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.52. Huttig Building Products has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

