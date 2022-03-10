ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TDUP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after buying an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,464,000 after buying an additional 893,897 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

