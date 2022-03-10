Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,874 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in eXp World were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

eXp World stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,784 shares of company stock worth $12,732,419. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

