Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $984,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.