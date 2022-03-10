Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Employers were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Employers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Employers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Employers by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE:EIG opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

