Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Purchases £108,000 in Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) insider Richard Amos bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($141,509.43).

LON THRU opened at GBX 24.99 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23. Thruvision Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a market capitalization of £36.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

