Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of TDW traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $759.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tidewater by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tidewater by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 107.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.