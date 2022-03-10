TokenPay Price Hits $0.0343 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 1% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $758,024.13 and approximately $63,814.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,652.81 or 1.00016449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00070811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021673 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

