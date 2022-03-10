Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokuyama from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $988.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

