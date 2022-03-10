Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.79

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 187381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

About Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

