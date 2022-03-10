Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 690,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

